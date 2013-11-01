Jon Stewart To The Media: 'Go F -- Yourself'

Jon Stewart playfully scolded the media for reading too much into his criticism of the rollout of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday, brushing aside the notion that he has any effect on the public dialogue.

Stewart’s consistent criticism of the rollout — the highlight of which is a brutal interview with Secretary of Human Health Services Kathleen Sebelius — has been fodder for pundits who have said Stewart’s thoughts amplify the political problem for President Barack Obama.

Stewart played a montage of pundits saying things like, “Even Jon Stewart…” and “When you’ve lost Jon Stewart.” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) even said that Stewart’s interview with Sebelius was a major reason she should resign or be fired.

“The senator from Wyoming believes that when young Americans laugh at a federal official, it is time for that official to step down,” Stewart said.

“You didn’t happen to mention that to this guy, did you?” Stewart said, pointing to a photo of President George W. Bush.

He went through the list of politicians and more that have come away from his criticism unscathed: Vice President Dick Cheney, CNBC’s Jim Cramer, Arby’s. The segment ended with Stewart bringing on a choir and singing, “Go f — yourself,” to all the media that have played up his role.

