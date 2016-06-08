Jon Stewart reunited with Samantha Bee on 'Full Frontal' and brought a pony along with him

Full Frontal/TBS Jon Stewart reunited with former ‘Daily Show’ colleague Samantha Bee on ‘Full Frontal.’

For those of you clamoring for Jon Stewart’s return to late night, your wish has come true.

On Monday, Stewart made a brief appearance on “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.”

In the segment, Bee calls in Stewart for some advice. But before he can do that, she wants to know why there’s a pony in the room.

Full Frontal/TBS Stewart currently runs an animal rescue farm.

Bee then asked Stewart to take the pony to his “massage farm.”

“I’m pretty sure I heard you gave up show business to go and professionally massage livestock,” Bee said.

Full Frontal/TBS Stewart asks the pony what he thinks about Donald Trump.

After retiring from “The Daily Show,” Stewart and his wife Tracey bought a farm in Middletown, New Jersey.

While he doesn’t necessarily massage livestock, the farm’s purpose is to rescue abused animals.

While his appearances are rare, Stewart hasn’t completely left the spotlight: he returned to “The Daily Show” in December 2015, and this past May he appeared on “The Axe Files.”

Known for his political satire, he only made one related jab on “Full Frontal.”

“You’re white. Are you voting for Trump?” Stewart asked the pony.

You can catch “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” on Mondays at 10.30 p.m. on TBS.

Watch the full clip here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: Dads with vacuum cleaners make the best ponytails



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.