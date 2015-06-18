Jon Stewart is really, really happy about Donald Trump's presidential campaign

Comedy Central Jon Stewart breaks out his Donald Trump impression

Jon Stewart couldn’t be happier about Donald Trump’s newly minted presidential campaign.

Following Trump’s presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday, the outgoing “Daily Show” host thanked Trump for providing great material for Stewart’s last few weeks.

“Thank you Donald Trump for making my last six weeks the best six weeks,” Stewart said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice.”

“The Daily Show” host giddily mocked Trump’s idiosyncratic announcement speech, noting the real estate mogul’s numerous factual inaccuracies, boastful statements about his money, and decision to descend into his announcement from one of his hotel escalators.

Stewart described the speech as “over half an hour of the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour forth from the mouth of a bats — billionaire.”

On Wednesday, the New York-area tabloids skewered Trump — the New York Daily News Photoshopped clown makeup onto Trump’s face, while amNew York went with a pun on Trump’s wealth.

Comedians and media outlets weren’t the only ones laughing at Trump. This week, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush (R) couldn’t hold back his laughter when Fox News host Sean Hannity asked him to respond to criticism from Trump.

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook,Daily Show Video Archive

NOW WATCH: 11 mindblowing facts about North Korea



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.