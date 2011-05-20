Jon Stewart Destroys Ben Stein's Ridiculous defence Of Dominique Strauss-Kahn

So, Ben Stein has been defending Strauss-Khan, and he’s been using logical reasoning like this to do it:



“Prosecutors say that Mr. Strauss-Kahn “forced” the complainant to have oral and other sex with him. How? Did he have a gun? Did he have a knife? He’s a short fat old man.”

“And can anyone tell me any economists who have been convicted of violent sex crimes?”

“… I’ve had hotel maids that were complete lunatics.”

So last night, Jon Stewart took him down.

“Yes.. he’s not nearly in the kind of raping shape he used to be in. I mean 15 years ago, this guy was a raping machine.

“That is a terrible defence.”

Stewart also found a long list of economists who have been convicted of sex crimes.

