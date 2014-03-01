Jon Stewart Hilariously Explains Bitcoin And The Mt Gox Bankruptcy For People Still Living In The 90s

Half a billion dollars worth of bitcoins are gone from MtGox, which, prior to the vanishing act was considered the world’s largest Bitcoin exchange.

That’s a situation ripe for the Jon Stewart treatment. He quips that the money “only exists online? … I don’t see what could wrong. Nothing is more reliable and secure than the Internet.”

Along the way there’s a Tamagotchi joke, a rapper gold grill joke, a Madonna joke, a Mac joke, and a Dr. Seuss joke.

Very 1990s and still funny.

(Skip to 0:43 to go straight to the Bitcoin bit.)

