Jon Stewart: Oh Glenn Beck, Why Do You Have To Make EVERYTHING Sound Sinister?

Earlier this week the Senate passed a bill to overhaul of food safety system something that will give the FDA the power to recall food items (previously a company had to volunteer to do it). Not surprisingly, certain corners of the political spectrum are opposed because it will lead to more government oversight in Americans’ lives.

Glenn Beck, who has long raged against any government control over what we eat — if you want to eat a fatty, fat, fat pie, you should eat as many as you want! — traced this week’s bill back to nefarious progressive Teddy Roosevelt. Also, he’s worried that it might lead to…starvation.

Said an almost bespectacled Jon Stewart last night: “That damn FDA, started a 100 years ago just to make sure the milk bottles you got were full of milk instead of white paint and rat sh*t. Why you got to make everything sound so sinister, Glenn!” Video below.

