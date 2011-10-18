JON STEWART: 'Occupy Wall Street' Is The Hard Rock Cafe Of Leftist Movements

Jon Stewart returned to the air last night for the first time since the Occupy Wall St. movement gained national attention.



60 cities! New York! Boston! They’re like the Hard Rock Cafe of leftist movements.”

According to Stewart proof that the OWS has made it is that Romney has taken both sides of the argument on the movement.



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.