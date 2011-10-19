The Daily Show (Finally) Visits 'Occupy Wall Street' And Only Finds Weirdos

This might come as a blow to some members of its fanbase: ‘The Daily Show’ does not appear to be a fan of Occupy Wall Street.



Much like every other mainstream media show, when they went down to Zuccotti park they only managed to find weirdos.

Said correspondent John Oliver: “I went to find the 98% of Americans who might agree with the protesters, if not for the protesters themselves.”

Oliver concludes by asking, why aren’t normal people out there? Answer: They apparently prefer to watch the Jets game.





