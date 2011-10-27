JON STEWART: What The #@!* Oakland!?

Jon Stewart (somewhat mildly) weighs in on Tuesday night’s violent police reaction to the Occupy Oakland protesters.



What’s going Oakland, chill out…So the the city was concerned about a public safety threat? Seems a little heavy-handed…If you don’t want the protesters to occupy that space because it’s across from City Hall, you know, those kinds of things, you’re Oakland. I’m sure you have plenty of nice public, uh, areas. Jack London Square, right there, boom. Popular area down by the waterfront, maybe have that. I know! What about the Oakland Coliseum. It’s October, you know the A’s aren’t going to be using it! BOOM!



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

