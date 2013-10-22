Jon Stewart Savages The Obamacare Website Disaster

It’s not a stretch to say that “The Daily Show” could become one of the Obama administration’s worst nightmares on Obamacare. Four in every 10 of its viewers are younger than 30 — exactly the type of people who need to sign up for the Affordable Care Act to make it work.

On Monday night, two weeks after he sparred with Human and Health Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in an interview on the show, Jon Stewart went hard again after the rollout of the law.

Stewart focused this time on HealthCare.gov, the federal website where consumers purchase insurance, which has been plagued by glitches and hiccups during a disastrous rollout. The fallout from the shutdown is still hurting the GOP, Stewart said. And to make the country even bluer, all that stands in Democrats’ way is a “mildly competent” implementation of the law they fought so hard to pass.

“Yes, apparently the HealthCare.gov website has 99 problems, but a glitch is all of them,” Stewart said.

Stewart seemed baffled by how some of the website’s most basic functions — even the calculator — won’t work. He also dismissed how Democrats “are trying to spin this turd,” like when Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that the glitches are a good sign of the strong demand.

“The No. 1 worry we had before people started was … will people sign up?” Schumer said. “And the answer to that, overwhelmingly, is yes.”

“Yeah but, their No. 1 worry was, ‘Will I be able to get health insurance out of this thing?'” Stewart said. “And the answer out of that appears to be 90% no.”

Stewart ended with a jab at President Barack Obama and his speech in the Rose Garden on Monday, when he kept trying to sell health insurance as a “product.”

“When did the President of the United States turn into Gil from ‘The Simpsons?'” Stewart quipped.

