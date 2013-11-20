Jon Stewart Destroys The Media For 'Offensive' Comparisons Of Obamacare To Katrina

Jon Stewart has been uncannily critical of President Barack Obama on the topic of his signature health care law’s disastrous rollout, comparing

him last week to embattled Toronto Mayor Rob Ford.

To Stewart, it’s hard to overstate how bad the rollout’s been. Hard, but not impossible. Stewart reserved his harshest criticism on “The Daily Show” Monday night for the media, which has engaged in a comparison frenzy of Obamacare being the political equivalent to Obama what Hurricane Katrina was to President George W. Bush.

“Look, I’m not trying to polish the [dot]turd that is HealthCare.gov,” Stewart said of the dysfunctional website. “But comparing the government abdication of responsibility after Katrina, the death of hundreds of people, the displacement of thousands of people to a f — website is offensive.”

Stewart then cut to clips of some in the media, and some from the Bush administration, who thought it was offensive — to Bush.

“Are you out of your f — mind?” he said.

Watch the clip below:



