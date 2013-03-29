Jon Stewart Tears Into Obama For Hypocrisy In Not Fixing Veterans Benefits: 'That Is Criminal'

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart had some pointed criticism for President Barack Obama on Wednesday, calling him out for failing to fix a growing backlog for benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.



And Stewart said Obama has no one to blame on this issue but himself — not even the Republicans he often charges with obstruction.

Stewart detailed a new centre for Investigative Reporting report, which found that the number of veterans waiting more than a year for benefits has exploded more than 2,000 per cent under Obama.

“That is [expletive] criminal,” Stewart said.

Stewart explained that the VA was still using a paper system, which is rather absurd in 2013, because of bureaucratic incompetence. This is despite a surge in funding, to the tune of nearly 40 per cent increase in the last four years.

The department has begun to modernize with a computer system, but its program is unable to communicate with one from the Department of defence. Stewart called on Obama to be a “commander in chief” and fix that.

“The point is, if you’re making the case that the government has a meaningful role to play in improving people’s lives, then when you’re not obstructed from doing what you want, you better [expletive] bring it,” he said.

“And if we’re smart and technologically-savvy enough to create flying unmanned robots with 1.8-gigapixel cameras that can spot enemy acne from 10 miles away … we should be able to cook up a network spreadsheet program that knows which leg a returning soldier has lost without him having to fill out 10 forms and coming in for a person-to-person visual leg assessment surveyance,” Stewart continued.

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

