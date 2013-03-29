Jon Stewart Tears Into Obama For Hypocrisy In Not Fixing Veterans Benefits: 'That Is Criminal'

Brett LoGiurato
Jon Stewart Obama VA

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart had some pointed criticism for President Barack Obama on Wednesday, calling him out for failing to fix a growing backlog for benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

And Stewart said Obama has no one to blame on this issue but himself — not even the Republicans he often charges with obstruction. 

Stewart detailed a new centre for Investigative Reporting report, which found that the number of veterans waiting more than a year for benefits has exploded more than 2,000 per cent under Obama.

“That is [expletive] criminal,” Stewart said. 

Stewart explained that the VA was still using a paper system, which is rather absurd in 2013, because of bureaucratic incompetence. This is despite a surge in funding, to the tune of nearly 40 per cent increase in the last four years.

The department has begun to modernize with a computer system, but its program is unable to communicate with one from the Department of defence. Stewart called on Obama to be a “commander in chief” and fix that. 

“The point is, if you’re making the case that the government has a meaningful role to play in improving people’s lives, then when you’re not obstructed from doing what you want, you better [expletive] bring it,” he said.

“And if we’re smart and technologically-savvy enough to create flying unmanned robots with 1.8-gigapixel cameras that can spot enemy acne from 10 miles away … we should be able to cook up a network spreadsheet program that knows which leg a returning soldier has lost without him having to fill out 10 forms and coming in for a person-to-person visual leg assessment surveyance,” Stewart continued.

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.