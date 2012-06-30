WATCH: Jon Stewart Mocks Obama's Supreme Court Victory Lap

Jon Stewart jeered President Barack Obama last night for gloating over the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act, mocking the President’s East Room address to the nation following the decision.



“How excited was the president? Well, he strolled down I-Killed-Bin-Laden Lane,” Stewart said.

After a clip of Obama’s remarks, Stewart gave his own translation:

“Not that what matters who won, but it was me. The real question tonight? How does it taste, mother f*&kers?”

Watch the entire segment below:

