Jon Stewart Skewers Obama's Sneaky NSA Speech

“The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart skewered President Barack Obama’s proposed reforms to the National Security Agency outlined on Friday, saying that the new steps didn’t do much to curb the NSA’s authority.

Stewart joked that the point of Obama’s lengthy speech seemed to be to bore people into tuning out. He played a clip of Obama starting his speech by saying, “At the dawn of our Republic…”

“Oh God, it’s going to be one of these!” Stewart said, bringing out a Red Bull and Slim Jim. After another clip of Obama’s speech, the camera cut to Stewart wearing a pair of prop glasses.

He also didn’t find Obama’s speech very substantive. He noted some of the loopholes, like one in a key reform to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that would allow the surveillance program to continue in a “true emergency.”

“We will totally follow the rules until we determine such time when we will no longer follow the rules,” Stewart quipped. “But don’t worry about it. You won’t hear about it, because we’re doing it in secret.”

Here are the clips, via Comedy Central:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

And Part II:



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.