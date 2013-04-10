Jon Stewart Rips Into Obama For Everything Awful That Has Happened To Him In The Past Week

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart on Monday recapped an off-week for President Barack Obama — in which everything from his budget to his jumpshot was criticised.



Stewart first learned that Obama’s budget proposal would be “dead on arrival” because of differences with Congressional Republicans. He tried to revive it to no avail.

He also took a shot at Obama’s missed shots in an Easter Egg Roll basketball game, during which the President shot 2 of 22. And Stewart noted that Obama also missed when he called California Attorney General Kamala Harris the “best-looking” attorney general in the country.

“Are you trying to make Delaware AG Beau Biden cry?” Stewart said.

Stewart then touched on First Lady Michelle Obama’s slip that she was a “single mother.”

“It’s amazing how far this president has fallen,” Stewart joked. “Hope-and-change demigod to, apparently, Will Smith in I Am Legend.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

