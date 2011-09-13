JON STEWART REBRANDS JOBS ACT: 'Remember Me? I F*cking Killed Bin Laden Employment Act Of 2011'

Jon Stewart was less than impressed with Obama’s branding of the new jobs act:



That’s all you got? American Job Act? Was Employment Ideas TBD already taken?

C’mon, even your crappy bills have an aspirational quality to them. The America Recovery And Reinvestment Act. We didn’t and it wasn’t but it was trying.

Stewart has some suggestions, including, “Americans Take This Job and Love It, Act.” Give it some spin!



