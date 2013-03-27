Jon Stewart Rips Obama For A Pointless Trip To Israel: 'We Are Powerless!'

Jon Stewart was not as impressed with President Barack Obama’s trip to Israel as some other political pundits, mocking Obama for not proposing any new solutions to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as many other recent presidents.



Stewart, who returned from a two-week hiatus, first did not buy Obama’s assertion that the matzo he tasted was “good.”

“I’m going to stop you right there Mr. President,” Stewart said. “Good matzo? That’s what’s known in the business as a goy-tell. Because unless that matzo was slathered in fluffernutter or jammed inside a chipwich, it tastes like the box it came in. … You’re allowed to say matzo sucks, trust me.”

But Stewart also criticised Obama for his highly praised speech to young Israelis, during which he advocated a two-state solution to the conflict.

“An American president sketching out a path to an Israeli state, a Palestinian state. Why did no one think of this sooner?” Stewart said, before playing clips of Presidents George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George H.W. Bush saying pretty much the exact same thing.

“We are [expletive] powerless!” Stewart exclaimed.

Watch the full clip below:

