Jon Stewart Destroys Obama Over The IRS Scandal

Jon Stewart blasted President Barack Obama and his administration over the IRS’ admitted targeting of different conservative groups for extra scrutiny.



Stewart said Obama has now lent a hand to every “tin-foil behatted” conspiracy theorist.

“Well, congratulations, President Barack Obama,” Stewart said. “Conspiracy theorists, who generally can survive in anaerobic environments, just had an algae bloom dropped on their f—ing heads — thus, removing the last arrow in your pro-governance quiver: scepticism about your opponents.”

Stewart also tore into the IRS for trying to issue only a simple apology after their disclosure. Stewart harped on an IRS spokesperson’s aside on a conference call with reporters that she was not very good at maths.

“That’s a good one!” Stewart said, addressing her as “lady who works at the place that calculates people’s taxes.”

But he reserved his harshest criticism for Obama. Stewart his administration’s seeming proficiency at coming down with an iron fist on certain issues to bureaucratic incompetence on others, like the backlog of applications for benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“You’ve managed to show that when the government wants to do good things, your managerial competence falls somewhere between David Brent and a cat chasing a laser pointer,” Stewart said. “But when government wants to flex its more malevolent muscles, you’re f—ing Iron Man.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.