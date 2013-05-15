Jon Stewart Mocks Obama For Always Pleading Ignorance On Scandalous News Events

Jon Stewart spent his second straight night on The Daily Show ripping into President Barack Obama, this time hammering him for always seeming to find out about major news events at the same time as the rest of the public. Or so he says.



Stewart highlighted Obama’s press conference on Monday, when he began an answer on the IRS scandal by saying that he had only learned about it on Friday when news reports began trickling out.

Stewart noted how Obama has made similar statements in the past — after the “Fast and Furious” ATF gun-walking scandal, the 2009 Air Force One flyover in New York, and Monday’s news that the Justice Department had obtained months of phone records from the Associated Press.

“You know, I wouldn’t be surprised if President Obama learned Osama bin Laden had been killed when he saw himself announcing it on television,” Stewart quipped.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.