Jon Stewart Shreds Obama On Hypocrisy Over Drones: You're Only 'Transparent About The Last Guy's Secrets'

Photo: Comedy Central

Daily Show host Jon Stewart tore into President Barack Obama Wednesday night for what he perceived as hypocrisy on transparency over his administration’s controversial policy on drone strikes. Stewart found the recently leaked white paper outlining the government’s case for using lethal force on American citizens abroad to be disconcerting overall. He had a particular issue with the condition that a strike can only be carried out if the person presents an “imminent threat,” the definition of which was very loosely defined.



“So, imminent threat, in other words, is ‘imminent or not imminent,'” Stewart quipped.

But Stewart took particular issue with the difference in the administration’s attitude toward being transparent with its own controversial policies vs. the Bush administration’s policies. He pointed out how former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod was fine with releasing the Bush administration’s so-called “torture memos” to take a last swipe at Bush.

“So we don’t mind you knowing about [expletive] we do — when we don’t do it anymore,” Stewart said of the administration’s thinking. “We’re happy to share irrelevant information with the public. We told you we were going to be transparent — we just didn’t tell you it was going to be about the last guy’s secrets.”

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.