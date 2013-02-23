Jon Stewart Tears Into Obama: 'What Is In Those Drone Memos That Is So Terrible?'

Photo: Comedy Central

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart attacked President Barack Obama for what he said was a broken promise on being more transparent about his administration’s drone program. Stewart criticised Obama for disappearing in less than two weeks on pledges of transparency from his State of the Union speech. He addressed how some Democratic Senators have “pulled out all the stops” to potentially delay John Brennan’s confirmation as CIA Director over the drone program, including its legal justifications for targeted killings of American citizens abroad.



Stewart contrasted how the White House has dismissed the importance of Benghazi-related information requested by Republicans blocking Secretary of defence Chuck Hagel’s confirmation with how important it seems to view the information requested on drones.

Stewart thought that with Obama’s pledge of “transparency” during the State of the Union, it was clear what he would do next: Release the information on drones.

But the New York Times reported Wednesday that the administration is instead negotiating with Republicans to provide more information on the Benghazi attack and still balking at releasing classified information about the drone program.

“State of the Union speech promises are supposed to be slightly more durable than New Year’s resolutions,” Stewart said. “I mean, Christ, I was on [the] Atkins [diet] for 12 days!”

Stewart added: “The big question that this raises is: What is in those drone memos that is so terrible, the White House will give anything — including information previously not seen about the Benghazi attacks — not to have to release them?”

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

