Jon Stewart On Obama's Debt Ceiling Address: Did The President Just QUIT?

Jon Stewart was not impressed with Obama‘s call for the nation to call Congress.



“That’s your idea? Call your congressman? Did the President just quit? I mean seriously, you’re the president! You’re asking us to call Congress? Oh sure I’ll call Congress, why don’t you come here and mow my f*cking lawn because I got things to do! It’s like you’ve given up!”



The Daily Show – Armadebtdon 2011 – Call Congress

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.