Jon Stewart On Obama's Debt Ceiling Address: Did The President Just QUIT?

Glynnis MacNicol

Jon Stewart was not impressed with Obama‘s call for the nation to call Congress.

“That’s your idea?  Call your congressman?  Did the President just quit?  I mean seriously, you’re the president!  You’re asking us to call Congress?  Oh sure I’ll call Congress, why don’t you come here and mow my f*cking lawn because I got things to do!  It’s like you’ve given up!”

 


The Daily Show – Armadebtdon 2011 – Call Congress
