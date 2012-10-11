JON STEWART: Obama's October Surprise Is That 'He Has Given Up'

Jon Stewart has already figured out President Barack Obama’s “October surprise”:



“He has given up.”

That was the start of a furious Stewart takedown on the Obama campaign’s much-maligned Big Bird ad, which was panned universally by Republicans and members of the media.

Stewart painted the last few days of the Obama campaign as “The Great Muppet Caper,” saying that the “Big Bird” response was a “great next day comeback” — but probably should have ended there.

Stewart buried his face in his hands after showing a clip of the Obama campaign’s ad, which sarcastically casts Big Bird as a corporate savage comparable to Bernie Madoff and Kenneth Lay.

The most damning line in that ad, according to Stewart? “I’m Barack Obama, and I approve this message.”

Watch the full segment below:

