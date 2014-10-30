JON STEWART: Democrats Are Running From Obama Like He's The Bad Guy In 'Chainsaw Massacre Movies'

Comedy Central Jon Stewart rifts on President Barack Obama.

“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart skewered Democrats on Tuesday night for doing everything they can to avoid associating with President Barack Obama.

“Even Democrats — running frantically from Barack Obama like he was the bad guy in one of those chainsaw massacre movies you have here every couple years,” the comedian quipped.

Stewart cited several examples of Democratic Senate candidates in conservative-leaning states to prove his point. Kentucky’s Alison Lundergan Grimes has repeatedly refused to say whether she voter for Obama. Sen. Mark Begich (D-Alaska) said he voted for him but insisted the president isn’t “relevant” because there are only two years left in Obama’s term. And Sen. Mark Pryor (D-Arkansas) paused for an awkwardly long period of time when asked about Obama’s leadership on the Ebola virus.

“You’re acting like she found your porn!” Stewart said of Pryor’s reaction to the question.

Watch the full segment below.

