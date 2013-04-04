Jon Stewart Mocks North Korean War Threats And Calls Kim Jong Un The 'Nuke Kid On The Block'

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart mocked North Korea’s recent war-mongering on Tuesday, questioning whether the country would really want to get into what would amount to a “rebound war” with the United States.



Last week, North Korea released photos that included a map of targets in four U.S. cities, including the bewildering Austin, Texas.

Stewart noted that the recent photos and video released made North Korea seem like it was preparing for a war in the last century.

“Your war-mongering’s a little retro,” Stewart said.

“You know, with the goose-stepping and the hill-conquering and the — really? — cardboard cut-out targets. And, oh, there’s the commander on the bridge and he’s got — what’s that!? Binoculars? Magnified vision in both eyes?”

“We’ve moved on from the Patton thing,” Stewart said.

Stewart said that any potential conflict would amount to a “rebound war” for the U.S.

“If we’re looking for any kind of conflict right now, it’s going to be a rebound war, and I don’t think you want that,” he said. “Just straight up destruction. You know what I mean? Just to remind us the equipment still works.”

Watch the clips below, via Comedy Central:

