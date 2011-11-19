JON STEWART: The GOP Actually Has A Line-Up Of Zombies That Don't Even Know They're Dead

Along with every other media pundit out there Jon Stewart is puzzling over the rotating cast of, er, characters that make up the GOP line-up.



He notes the cycle to the top of the polls and back down again is speeding up the closer we get to caucus and primary season: “The media just declared Newt Gingrich the Republican front-runner, which means they’ll soon be revealing new reasons for why he sucks.”

“The media has basically declared all four of these candidates dead, yet somehow they are all allowed to the podium. You know why that freaks me out? These people don’t even know their dead!”



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.