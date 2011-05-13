JON STEWART: Newt Gingrich Announces Presidential Candidacy On Twitter Because 'Tumblr Was Down'

Jon Stewart is not a fan of Newt Gingrich‘s decision to announce his presidential campaign on Twitter.



“Oh man, he announced on Twitter! What’s the matter, was Tumblr down? Haha. Was Vimeo, four channeled? That is some Pets.com mother…,” the Daily Show host said. “I don’t understand my computer.”

Even the tweet itself was unimpressive.

“So let’s see the historic tweet: ‘Today I am announcing my candidacy for President of the United States. You can watch my announcement here: http://bit.ly/kEbh7d.’

Wait a minute, his Twitter announcement is just a link to a YouTube video? Where does that go, to a Groupon discount on ‘Gringrich 2012’ bumper stickers?'”

Stewart also made a joke at the expense of Gingrich’s decision to leave his wife.

“Gingrich announcing on YouTube instead of on television or a newspaper, it’s as though Newt has abandoned old media while it was sick or possibly dying to take up with newer, younger, more f*ckable media.”

But ultimately, will the transition to new media be beneficial? Well…

“This whole Twitter, YouTube thing is not going to work because you’re not cool,” Stewart said. “You’re uncool.”

He might have a point.

Video below.



The Daily Show – Ored to Death

