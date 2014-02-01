Jon Stewart Laughs At Nancy Pelosi When She Says She Doesn't Know Why The Obamacare Website Failed

Jon Stewart and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) sparred over the troubled rollout of the Affordable Care Act on Thursday’s “Daily Show.”

Stewart, a normally friendly interview for Democrats, has been one of the Obamacare rollout’s foremost critics. At one point on Thursday night, he laughed when Pelosi told him that she didn’t know why HealthCare.gov, the federal health exchange site, was so badly botched.

“Why is it so hard to get a company to execute that competently?” Stewart said, part of a line of questioning that focused on why government competency looks so absent to the outside observer.

“I don’t know. As one who was very — ” Pelosi said, before her answer was interrupted by laughter.

“Oh, well, let me get the House Minority Leader here, I can ask her. Hold on. What do you mean you don’t know? How do you not know?” Stewart said.

“That’s not my responsibility,” Pelosi said. “But I will say this, we worked very hard to honour our responsibility to pass the bill that honours the vowels of our founders: life, a healthier life, liberty to pursue your happiness.”

Pelosi added that the website was “shameful,” and that ist should have been prepared for. But she maintained that she thought the policy was “solid.”

