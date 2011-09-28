Jon Stewart Thanks Nancy Grace For Out-'Boobing' The Bullies On Fox & Friends

The other night on Dancing With the Stars contestant Nancy Grace suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction.



Or in the words of Jon Stewart: “Why is the lady from Court TV trying to breast feed my children?!…After weeks of freaking out over what Chaz Bono did to his chest, suddenly it’s Nancy Grace who’s rubbing her nipples all over America’s children.”

Naturally the folks at Fox & Friends are up in arms over this latest DWTS outrage. Or maybe they remained the 7th grade bullies the world is familiar with. You decide!



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

