Jon Stewart Destroys 'Engorged Tragedy Tick' Nancy Grace Over Jodi Arias Coverage:

“The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart ripped apart CNN’s Nancy Grace over her extensive coverage of the Jodi Arias trial, comparing her to a parasite feasting on gruesome legal cases.



“She draws youth and vitality from human tragedy,” Stewart said, questioning what “our dark mistress” would do next now that the Arias trial had reached its end.

Probably, Stewart said, go on to covering the ongoing legal proceedings of the Cleveland kidnapper, who Grace has already said “makes me sick.”

“He doesn’t make you sick! He gives you life!” Stewart said.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

