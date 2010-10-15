Jon Stewart Mocks Wall-To-Wall Cable News Coverage Of The Chilean Miner Rescue

There’s no question that the story of 33 Chilean miners trapped underground for more than two months has gripped the world. But some have also criticised the media circus surrounding the rescue of the miners over the past few days.



Jon Stewart joined that chorus on last night’s “Daily Show,” during which he mocked the cable news channels for their handling of the story. One jab he took was at CNN, which got a massive ratings boost from its wall-to-wall coverage.

Watch the clip below:

