JON STEWART: 'Wow, Mitt Romney's Business Practices Are Too Shady For Italy'

Jon Stewart hammered Mitt Romney for yet another controversial Bain Capital deal Tuesday night, this time mocking the Republican presidential candidate for his lucrative partnership with an Italian phone directory company.



“Do we really need to see Romney’s tax returns?” Stewart asked. “When almost every deal he’s ever made is the personification of the issues at hand?”

The deal in question, as reported in a recent Bloomberg article, involves Bain Capital’s purchase of Seat Pagine Gialle, a telephone-directory company, from the Italian government. The Boston firm resold Seat in 2000, at the height of the Internet bubble, but Bain funneled those profits through Luxembourg to avoid a tax liability in Italy.

“Wow, Mitt Romney’s business practices are too shady for Italy,” Stewart remarked.

Watch the video of the segment below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.