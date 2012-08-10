Jon Stewart Mocks Republicans For Sham Voter ID Laws

Jon Stewart mocked Republican efforts to implement voter I.D. laws in swing states on The Daily Show Wednesday, pointing out that conservatives openly admit they don’t know if new laws would help.



“Conservatives and their media division are up in arms over voter fraud,” Stewart said. “And this year, almost entirely in swing states with Republican-controlled legislatures, [they] are doing something about it.”

Even though the National Republican Lawyers Association, which supports voter fraud laws, produced a study that only found only “.7 cases per state, per year,” Stewart said, a statistic that includes registering the wrong address or giving a fake name on a petition.

Watch the entire segment below:

