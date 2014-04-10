Jon Stewart Mocks The Religious Backlash Against 'Noah'

Comedy Central/’Daily Show’ ‘You’re telling me that that film won’t qualify to submit in the documentary category? That’s outrageous!’

The Russell Crowe-starring “Noah” has raked in over $180 million at the global box office since its April 8th debut.

While director Darren Aronofsky has called the film “the least biblical biblical film ever made,” some didn’t get the memo and many Christian groups have criticised the film for straying so far from the bible story — which Jon Stewart finds hilarious.

After showing news clips of anchors explaining that the film is not a documentary, Stewart sarcastically says, “So you’re telling me that the movie about a man who lives to age 950 and loads two of every animal onto a 300 cubit long boat — you’re telling me that that film won’t qualify to submit in the documentary category? That’s outrageous!”

Stewart also addressed those who took issue with the lack of “God” in the film, joking, “That is weird, because if there’s no God in the movie, who’s telling him to build a boat and go all ‘Waterworld’ and ‘We Bought A Zoo’ on everyone?”

After more news clips explaining that the film instead uses the term “creator,” Stewart asks, “Is creator enough? Creator could be Xenu, it could be [rapper] Tyler the creator, it could be the master elder.”

Ultimately, Stewart says, “The problem is, they made an Old Testament bible movie. The Old Testament has stuff in it that filmmakers don’t exactly want to talk about. Just stick to Jesus and you can’t go wrong.”

Watch the full, funny clip below from Tuesday night’s “Daily Show.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.