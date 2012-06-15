Jon Stewart Rips Senators For Going Easy On Jamie Dimon

Yes, it’s finally happened.



Jon Stewart took up JP Morgan’s $2 billion-plus trading blunder and the resulting Congressional investigation/hearing as his main topic on the Daily Show last night.

During the segment, Stewart rips into the Senate Banking committee for lobbing only softball questions on Dimon during the Senate hearing Wednesday, and points out that JP Morgan is one of the biggest donors to the senators that questioned Dimon.

He then rips into the members of the committee (see: Bob Corker) that spent their questioning time complimenting Dimon instead of grilling him.

“Why don’t you just put Jamie Dimon in a chair like Cee Lo’s from The Voice and if he hears something he likes, boom, you just earned yourself another term in Congress!” Stewart said.

He then added, “the person hardest on Jamie Dimon, was Jamie Dimon.”

You have to watch it to believe it—

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.