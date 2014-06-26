Jon Stewart Mocks Hillary Clinton And Joe Biden's 'Poor-Off'

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart lampooned a recent series of awkward comments both Hillary Clinton and Vice President Joe Biden have made about their wealth in recent weeks. Stewart characterised the attempts by Clinton and Biden, who are both widely viewed as potential 2016 presidential candidates, to downplay their financial success as a “Poor-Off” contest held to appeal “to traditional blue collar Reagan Democrat voters.”

“Why do these two seem to think we need a hobo for president?” Stewart asked. “Own what you have, it’s fine.”

Earlier this month, Clinton raised eyebrows when she gave interviews in which she described herself as unlike the “truly well off” and detailed how she and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, “struggled” to buy houses after he left the White House in 2000. The Clintons have taken in millions in speaking fees over the years. In a speech Monday, Biden said he doesn’t “own a single stock or bond” and has “no savings accounts.” The fact checking site Politifact rated these claims “Half True.”

Watch Stewart mocking Biden and Clinton’s “Poor-Off” below.



The Daily Show

