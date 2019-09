Jon Stewart did his best Glenn Beck chalkboard-monologue impersonation after coming to the conclusion that George Soros is using the Fox News personality to take down Rupert Murdoch‘s media empire.



Watch the realisation (part 1) and the Glenn Beck mockery (part 2) below:

Part 1:





Part 2:



