Jon Stewart Mocks Fox News For 'Hatred Of Facial Hair'

Late night comedian Jon Stewart isn’t impressed with Fox News’ coverage of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s controversial release from capture. Particularly, Stewart believes the cable network has focused too much energy on Bergdahl’s father’s rather ample beard.

On the Tuesday night episode of “The Daily Show,” Stewart repeatedly skewered the cable news network for bringing up the substantial beard when discussing whether it was appropriate for President Barack Obama to trade Taliban prisoners for Bergdahl’s freedom.

Before mocking the channel, Stewart played a series of clips featuring Fox hosts to illustrate his point. He started with Fox host Bill O’Reilly.

“Robert Bergdahl, the father, he has learned to speak Pashto, the language of the Taliban, and looks like a Muslim,” O’Reilly said.

Stewart also included a quip from Brian Kilmeade.

“If you really don’t … want to look like a member of the Taliban, you don’t have to look like a member of the Taliban. Are you out of razors?” asked Kilmeade.

Stewart didn’t find this commentary persuasive. He noted Fox hosts and conservative activists cheered the controversial stars of “Duck Dynasty,” who also have sizable beards.

“I don’t want to complicate your hatred of facial hair there, my friend, but my guess is that if you gave Bob Bergdahl a bandana and a duck, you’d like him just f—ing fine!” exclaimed Stewart.

Watch the full segement below.

