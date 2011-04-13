JON STEWART: Mitt Romney Is Not Nearly Crazy Enough To Run For President

On Monday Mitt Romney announced his exploratory committee for the Republican Presidential nomination.



Jon Stewart thinks the 64-year-old politician is much too normal to win.

“Not Captain Buzzkill. Not the guy who looks like everyone who ever fired your day,” the Daily Show host said. “He’s going to suck all the fun out of this thing.”

One example: Romney’s announcement video “could double as an ad for an erectile dysfunction pill.”

In it, the former governor of Massachusetts claimed he created hundreds of jobs during his 26-year stewardship of a company, which is not nearly impressive enough to match up with a certain “odd-headed reality star.”

“Mitt, you’re competing with crazy,” Stewart said. “‘I’m a competent businessman is not going to cut through.'”

And this was after the host characterised Donald Trump as, well, just read on.

In a video clip, the billionaire reality star explained that Barack Obama‘s grandparents put a birth announcement in a Hawaii paper so their son could gain the benefits of citizenship.

Stewart responded: “His mother was American, you f*ckwad. How much of this do you need to know? Sorry. I apologise. I’m mean, seriously. What’s more likely: His mother was born here or that his war hero grandfather conspired to plant false evidence in a Honoloulou newspaper so his grandson could one day become a socialist overlord?”

Video below.

