WATCH: Jon Stewart Nails Mitt Romney For Basing His Entire Campaign On Obama's Out-Of-Context Quote

Jon Stewart tore into Mitt Romney during a segment of The Daily Show Wednesday, attacking the presumptive GOP nominee for centering his campaign on a misunderstanding of Obama’s comments on businesses last week.



“He was talking about roads and bridges,” Stewart explained, noting how Obama’s words were twisted. “It was in the speech. You really want to hang your entire campaign on a willful, out-of-context misunderstanding?”

Stewart also showed how conservative commentators perpetuated the incomplete quote. Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy said he would replay the quote that “got Obama in trouble.” But rather than play an unedited clip, Doocy showed only a recut piece of the speech.

“Where was the middle part?” Stewart asked. “That’s not context, that’s just different no context. Can you get more manipulative?”

Stewart went on to say, “Mr. Romney, hanging your attack on a person’s slight grammatical misstep is what people do in an argument when they’re completely f**ked and they know they have no argument.”

Watch the segment below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.