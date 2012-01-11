JON STEWART: Why The Hate? 'It's like Mitt Romney Answered The Republicans' E-Harmony Ad'

What’s the problem with Mitt Romney? He’s made to order for the GOP, says Jon Stewart.



“Free markets, deregulation, unmitigated money in politics, handsomeness, distinguished grey temple…you’re mad at MItt Romney?! For goodness sake, it’s like Mitt Romney answered the Republicans e-Harmony ad.”



The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.