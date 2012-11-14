Jon Stewart Can't Believe He Didn't Catch 'Innuendo After Innuendo' In His Broadwell Interview

Jon Stewart’s Petraeus/Broadwell commentary was inevitable, but seeing him include himself in the lambasting was something special.



On last night’s show, Stewart diagrammed the downfall of Petraeus, but then went ‘meta’ when he decided to include himself and his previous interview of Broadwell in the analysis.

“The whole thing was like innuendo after innuendo,” Jon said. “I’m the worst journalist in the world. For God’s sakes the title of her book was All In!”

The Daily Show

