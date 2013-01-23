Jon Stewart Can't Cover The Inauguration Because Everyone Just Wants To Talk About Michelle Obama's Bangs

Daily Show host Jon Stewart tried to cover Monday’s inauguration of President Barack Obama — but all anyone wanted to talk about were Michelle Obama’s new bangs.



Stewart mocked media coverage of the inauguration — from ABC’s George Stephanopoulos mistaking NBA star Bill Russell as Morgan Freeman to the focus on the “main event”: Michelle Obama’s new haircut.

“Ah, yes. It’s a new haircut, and it is difficult to pull off something fun and flirty — and yet, age appropriate,” Stewart said.

Stewart then covered Obama’s speech, saying it confirmed that “just as feared, the President came out as a liberal.” He brought on correspondents Jessica Williams and Al Madrigal for analysis — who only wanted to talk about their own new “b-b-b-bangs.”

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

