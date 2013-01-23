Jon Stewart Can't Cover The Inauguration Because Everyone Just Wants To Talk About Michelle Obama's Bangs

Brett LoGiurato

Daily Show host Jon Stewart tried to cover Monday’s inauguration of President Barack Obama — but all anyone wanted to talk about were Michelle Obama’s new bangs.

Stewart mocked media coverage of the inauguration — from ABC’s George Stephanopoulos mistaking NBA star Bill Russell as Morgan Freeman to the focus on the “main event”: Michelle Obama’s new haircut.

“Ah, yes. It’s a new haircut, and it is difficult to pull off something fun and flirty — and yet, age appropriate,” Stewart said. 

Stewart then covered Obama’s speech, saying it confirmed that “just as feared, the President came out as a liberal.” He brought on correspondents Jessica Williams and Al Madrigal for analysis — who only wanted to talk about their own new “b-b-b-bangs.”

Watch the clips below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

