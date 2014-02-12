Jon Stewart Destroys The Idea That The NFL Is Not Ready For An Openly Gay Player

On Sunday, NFL prospect Michael Sam came out, making him likely the first ever active openly gay NFL player in history.
Most of the NFL world reacted in support of Sam, but some said it would be a “distraction” in the locker room, and that the NFL wasn’t ready yet.
On his show Tuesday night, Jon Stewart ripped those people not in support of Sam. Stewart flashed photos of Michael Vick, Ray Lewis, and other NFL players who have been in legal trouble asking why the NFL is ok with them, but not an excellent athlete who is gay.
The Daily Show
