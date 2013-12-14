Jon Stewart Goes Ballistic On Megyn Kelly Over Her 'Santa Is White' Comments

Jon Stewart blasted Fox News’ Megyn Kelly on “The Daily Show” Thursday night, after she had commented Wednesday that it was a “verifiable fact” that Santa Claus is white.

The traditional “War on Christmas” is getting weirder this year, Stewart said.

Getting to the heart of his criticism, Stewart explained that the historical character on whom Santa is based, St. Nicholas, was born in a part of the world that is now Turkey. Scientists say, based on research commissioned by the Vatican, that he actually has a darker skin pigmentation than his commercial image.

“My guess is that there’d be no Christmas if he looked like that dude, because he’s probably still on the no-fly list,” Stewart said.

Stewart also took on Kelly’s assertion that Jesus was white.

“You do know that Jesus wasn’t born in Bethlehem, Penn., right?” he quipped.

Here’s the clip:

