JON STEWART: Hey Megyn Kelly! Actually There Is Plenty Of Nazi Rhetoric On Fox News (Including Your Show)

Jon Stewart is also sceptical that Megyn Kelly watches her own network.



Last night Team Stewart essentially went and dug up the video for all the examples of Nazi references Media Matters provided last week to demonstrate that, yes, Fox News talks Nazis plenty.

Then he went and found video of someone making a Nazi reference within 24 hours of Megyn Kelly’s assertion. Yes, Glenn Beck. (Media Matters should flattered Stewart is such an ardent reader!)

And then Team Stewart dug up a Nazi reference on Kelly’s own show…with her present.

Fox News: 24 Hour Nazi Party People! Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c 24 Hour Nazi Party People www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog</a> The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.