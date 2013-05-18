Jon Stewart Calls The Media 'Concussed Goldfish' Over Fruitless Speculation About 2016

“The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart ripped into the press for what is already fruitless speculation over the 2016 election, saying the political media has an attention span of a “concussed goldfish.”



Stewart remembered how, seemingly, “just yesterday,” President Barack Obama was re-elected and gave his second inaugural address. But that hasn’t stopped the 2016 speculation from already flowing over Republicans like Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and Democrats like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

“With zero states reporting or caring, I feel very comfortable calling the Democratic primary for Hillary Clinton,” Stewart said, before showing clips of pundits who predicted Clinton would crush Obama in the 2008 Democratic primary.

