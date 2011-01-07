AWESOME: Jon Stewart Turns John McCain Into An Insanely Cranky Puppet

“McCain’s old man crankiness has gone off the charts,” said Jon Stewart.



“He’s an object lesson in just how mad people get when they don’t don’t get their way.”

Seeing how angry McCain got over the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell, The Daily Show made it their mission to annoy John McCain (now that they know how easy it is to do.)

Introducing: Puppet McCain.

Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Let's All Stand on John McCain's Lawn



