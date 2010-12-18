Watch Jon Stewart's Utterly Devastating Segment With 9/11 First Responders

Glynnis MacNicol
stewart 9/11

Last night Jon Stewart continued his impressive tirade against Congress for its shameful failure to pass health benefits for 9/11 First Responders. 

Except instead of using a series of satirical clips to rail against them Stewart invited four first responders — all of whom are suffering from serious health issues — to come on his show and discuss the decision…to utterly, totally, devastating results. 

