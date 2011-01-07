JON STEWART: Mark Zuckerberg Is The World's Biggest Hypocrite

Said Jon Stewart last night (while posting cute cat pictures):



“Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t want to be transparent. The guy’s whose immense success was founded on mining our personal data. The guy who shares my photos with the world unless I change my privacy settings every half-an-hour…WTF?”

Goldman Sach’s role was less surprising.

“Goldman! Sachs! Well when it comes to weaseling around financial regulations they are the masters….Oh Goldman, is there any financial regulation you can’t subvert.”

Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c The Anti-Social Network www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog</a> The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.